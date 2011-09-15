Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:22 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Bank & Trust to Present Fall Business Seminars

B2B series will bring in local experts to discuss the economy, strategies for growing your business and using social media

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | September 15, 2011 | 2:37 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust will present its Business to Business (B2B) series this fall that will feature local business experts.

Each event, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, will have a nationally recognized business keynote speaker followed by a panel discussion with local business experts.

“We know that small-business activity is the economic engine of this country and especially of our community, and we wanted to be a part of the local solution,” Montecito Bank & Trust president and CEO Janet Garufis said. “By providing opportunities for business owners to come together to learn and share ideas, we hope to be a catalyst for local economic business growth.”

The first B2B series event, titled “What Today’s Economy Means for Your Growing Business,” will analyze what the national economy’s trends mean for local business owners.

Bill Watkins, executive director of the Cal Lutheran University Center for Economic Research & Forecasting, will host the event on Sept. 27. After Watkins, Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group will speak about the local real estate market, and Kathleen Campbell of C&D LLP will discuss the local tax landscape.

The next event, on Oct. 27, will feature The Table Group co-founder John Rodriguez in “Putting Together the Right Team for Your Growing Business.”

Rodriguez will offer four disciplines of a healthy organization and strategies to overcome a team’s dysfunctions. A panel of three CEOs will join him, including Dr. Philip Wyatt of Wyatt Technology Corp., Gordon Hardey of Jeannine’s Restaurant and Cielito Restaurant, and Jeff Slay of Neovia Insurance Services.

The last event of the series is called “Social Media for Your Growing Business.”

Author and entrepreneur Peter Shankman will discuss new ways of thinking about social media in regards to public relations, marketing, advertising and customer service. Local social media experts Lynda Weinman of Lynda.com, Shawn Mulchay of SocialMash Media and UCSB Web analytic professor Nikki Gauthier will join the panel discussion.

Click here to register or for more information about the events.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

