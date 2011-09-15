Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 

Paul Suding: Different Offers for a Different Housing Marketplace

In today's market, sellers will often go to great lengths to accommodate buyers

By Paul Suding, Noozhawk Columnist | September 15, 2011 | 9:00 p.m.

It isn’t difficult to remember when buyers, hats in hand, were making offers on homes that tried every possible way to win over the sellers’ favor.

“We promise to take good care of the vegetable garden you put so much work into,” one potential buyer might write. Or, “We love great novels as much as you do, and we’ll get a lot of profound enjoyment from the library remodel you put into the fourth bedroom.”

That was a seller’s market. Buyers found themselves competing with other buyers who, with offers in hand, wanted to win the right to purchase the home. Today, though, we’re still in the midst of a buyer’s market in which sellers will often go to unusual lengths to accommodate the needs and wishes of buyers.

Is one market better than another? It depends on what you need to accomplish.

If you simply need to sell your home and move into a cave in the Himalayas, you’re probably worse off in a buyer’s market than you would be in a seller’s market. But if you need to sell your home to buy a replacement home, the market may balance the good with the bad. It may be somewhat difficult in a buyer’s market to get your home sold, but it will be that much easier — and less costly — to buy your next home in this buyer’s market.

It is a matter of knowing how best to approach the market, just as it is a matter of knowing the best things to say to buyers and to sellers. Those statements change, as you can see.

What doesn’t change, though, is your need for able guidance from your real estate professional, who represents buyers and sellers week in and week out and is aware of how best to approach each market — and each individual offer situation.

Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 