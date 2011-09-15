Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:25 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sanchez Passed Over for Police Chief Job in San Bernardino

The Santa Barbara chief was one of two finalists for the position, for which the City Council recommended hiring a Phoenix commander

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 15, 2011 | 3:37 p.m.

Santa Barbara will be keeping its police chief.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez was interviewed by the San Bernardino City Council in closed session Wednesday as one of two finalists being considered for the city’s police chief position.

After the panel interviews and a long discussion, the City Council voted 4-1 to recommend Phoenix Comm. Robert Handy for the job, according to the San Bernardino Press-Enterprise.

Sanchez reportedly did not apply for the job, but was solicited for the position by San Bernardino Mayor Pat Morris, after former Police Chief Keith Kilmer announced his intention to retire in March.

Sanchez told members of his department in August that he was being considered for the San Bernardino position.

Questions were raised about both candidates, but the San Bernardino Police Officers Association has been posting articles about Sanchez on its Facebook page for the past month, and the POA doesn’t appear to be a fan.

Sanchez, who was hired as Santa Barbara’s police chief in 2000, is grappling with the investigation of alleged embezzlement by the department’s longtime business manager. Karen Flores, a 22-year civilian employee, was arrested Aug. 5 on suspicion of embezzling more than $100,000 from the parking citation system. Search warrant documents show the theft could total more than $700,000.

He’s also been in the media spotlight for trying to get a controversial gang injunction through the court system and being sued along with his wife in a case related to unpaid bills from housing his mother-in-law.

Before his Santa Barbara post, Sanchez served as chief of the San Rafael Police Department and is a 13-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 