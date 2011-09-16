Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:08 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Target in Preliminary Talks with Goleta on Building Local Retail Store

National discount chain filed for a planner consultation with the city, a precursor to filing a development application

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 16, 2011 | 2:31 a.m.

The city of Goleta has been in preliminary talks with representatives of Target, with the national discount retailer looking to possibly open a store in the city.

While no development application has been submitted, Target filed for a planner consultation last month, a precursor to filing an application for development.

In March, Target representatives approached the city with a proposal to develop a store in the area of Hollister Avenue near the Santa Barbara Airport, possibly on the northeast corner of Los Carneros Way and Hollister, formerly the site of a Chevron gas station and a FedEx distribution building. The site currently houses the Goleta Valley Athletic Club and a landscape design firm, both of which are also on the market.

“Staff has since met with Target representatives numerous times to better understand their ‘concept’ site plan and advise them of due process considerations and land use/enviro/design and policy challenges,” City Manager Dan Singer said in an email to Noozhawk.

Target has an exploratory option to purchase the properties, and, according to city staff, would “have to make a substantial investment in late October to continue that option through the course of an estimated 24-month-long public planning process.”

The Target store proposal may come before the City Council this fall for the initiation of a General Plan amendment and a potential development agreement, pending the outcome of the planner consultation.

“Target is engaged in due diligence, which includes contact with planning staff on policies, standards and practices contained in the General Plan, zoning code and other city ordinances,” Planning and Environmental Services director Steve Chase said. “That is what a planner consultation is all about — clarifying the rules of the road and estimating time and costs involved in a public planning process. Staff understands that Target is shooting for the Thanksgiving time frame to complete their due diligence.

“All I can tell you is that we are very interested in a store in the Santa Barbara area — we have been for some time and are actively pursuing the opportunity,” said Target spokesman Eddie Babe, who declined to provide specifics on any particular sites.

Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 