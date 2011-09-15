Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

The Fund for Santa Barbara Hosting ‘Bread & Roses’ Dinner

Saturday's annual benefit event will bring together leaders, volunteers, donors and other supporters

By Sam Skopp, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | September 15, 2011 | 5:55 p.m.

This Saturday, The Fund for Santa Barbara will host its annual Bread & Roses gathering from 4 to 8 p.m. at QAD, 100 Innovation Place in Summerland.

The yearly event brings together community leaders, volunteers, donors and supporters alike from across Santa Barbara County to celebrate with a catered dinner as well as both silent and live auctions while raising money for The Fund’s grant-making and technical assistance programs.

The Fund for Santa Barbara, a local nonprofit organization, has been an active supporter of community projects since 1980 and has awarded more than $4 million to more than 800 projects working towards social, political and economic change.

In distributing aid to local activists and organizers, The Fund utilizes both a grant-making program, providing financial help to local organizations, alongside a technical assistance program, contributing aid with development, funding, organization, lobbying and media strategies to various small groups. The Fund also aims to act as a local hub for proponents of change from throughout the nonprofit community.

The Bread & Roses event will feature a dinner catered by local restaurants, wineries and breweries, as well as silent and live auctions offering a number of items of various price ranges. More than $150,000 was raised at the event last year.

Proceeds earned in this year’s auctions will be used to provide grants and free technical assistance to local activists and organizations aiming to create change within the community. Additionally, the event aims to unite and provide networking opportunities for all sorts of local like-minded individuals.

Click here for more information.

