Crews Called to Car Fire on Highway 101 Near Gaviota
Law enforcement and fire personnel are on the scene
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews
| September 15, 2012 | 7:22 p.m.
Emergency crews were called to a car fire Saturday afternoon on southbound Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Law enforcement and fire personnel responded shortly before 2 p.m.
It was unclear whether the flames had spread to nearby vegetation.
No further information was available. Check back with Noozhawk for updates.
