Carpinteria Chamber to Host City Council Candidate Forum

All five hopefuls are expected to attend the Oct. 10 public event

The general public and members of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce are free to attend a nonpartisan forum for the candidates running for two open seats on the Carpinteria City Council.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 5773 Carpinteria Ave.

The five candidates running — Gregory Gandrud, Wade Nomura, Tom Perry, Fred Shaw and Kathleen Reddington — have all indicated that they will be in attendance. Questions were submitted by chamber members and will be asked in a round-robin format by CVCC Board of Directors chair Tom Ligare.

Each candidate is mailed the questions before the forum and will be invited to make an opening statement. Candidate answers are to be limited in length to facilitate a timely event.

After the forum, those in attendance and the candidates will be invited to enjoy refreshments and have an opportunity to socialize, before the 8 p.m. conclusion.

For more information about the forum, call the CVCC office at 805.684.5479 x10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.