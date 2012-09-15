‘Cinema Italiano Contemporaneo’ Film Series to Open Sept. 29
Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation hosting the free screenings
By Gabriella Geri-Schooley for the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara | September 15, 2012 | 11:41 a.m.
Cinema Italiano Contemporaneo, the 2012 annual series of contemporary Italian cinema, will open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 with a great psychological drama, Habemus Papam (“We have a Pope”), directed by Nanni Moretti.
Admission is free. Films will be in Italian with English subtitles. All screenings will be held in the Fe’ Bland Theater on SBCC’s West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive.
For the complete lineup of this year’s screenings, click here or call 805.969.1018.
The series is brought to you by the nonprofit Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara.
— Gabriella Geri-Schooley is president of the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.