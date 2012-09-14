Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:38 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Jewish Community Center Hosting Celebration of Sukkot

The free Sept. 30 event, open to all, will feature music, decorating and a special storyteller

By Nancy Friedland for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | September 14, 2012 | 6:41 p.m.

Celebrate Sukkot at a special event for the whole family from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

The event is open to all and free of charge.

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, the event will feature music, sukkah decorating, children’s activities and a special storyteller. Lunch is included.

The joyful Jewish holiday of Sukkot recalls the Jews’ 40 years of wandering in the desert and living in temporary shelters (sukkah), after the Exodus from slavery in Egypt. Holiday meals are eaten inside the sukkah and many sleep there as well. It is a celebration of the harvest and the good things that come from the earth. Children will be able to decorate the sukkah at the Jewish Community Center.

Featuring Los Angeles author Wendy Lewis, who will read her book, Sabrina the Girl With a Hole In Her Heart.

Sabrina, a 10-year-old girl from a rural village in Zanzibar, must decide whether to leave her family and fly to a faraway place for a surgery that could save her life. Based on the work of Save a Child’s Heart, a true story of hope and big hearts.

“It’s a story of human interest and international cooperation,” Lewis said. “From my lectures to over 30,000 students, teachers, parents and grandparents, I learned that people want to hear good stories,  they want to be inspired and they want to believe in the goodness of the human race.”

For more information and to RSVP, email Corin Koren at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.957.1115.

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

