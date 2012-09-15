Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: The Real Story Behind 9/11 Attack in Libya

By Diana and Don Thorn | September 15, 2012 | 7:49 p.m.

On Sept. 11, we witnessed a brutal attack at the U.S. Mission in Benghazi, Libya, that left Ambassador Chris Stevens and three others dead. Patrick Kennedy, undersecretary at the State Department, said he was convinced the assault was planned due to its extensive nature and the proliferation of weapons, and not the result of spontaneous anger due to a video. 

Furthermore, there is growing belief that the attacks were in revenge for the killing in a drone strike in Pakistan of Mohammed Hassan Qaed, an al-Qaeda operative from Libya, and that they were timed for the 9/11 anniversary.

How could this happen? Col. David Hunt laid the blame on Hillary Clinton, the State Department and the Obama administration. Their rules of engagement in 2011, for a low profile in Libya, severely compromised the safety and security of Stevens and all diplomatic staffs. Their policies lead to Stevens going to an unsafe location, where no Marines were present, and the hiring of Libyan nationals as security guards, who were not allowed to have bullets. Outrageous!

There is speculation that the Islamists who targeted the U.S. Mission in Libya had inside information. An Egyptian security official said information showed Libyan security forces had been infiltrated by al Qaida and Jihadia Salafiya groups. The attack in Benghazi had 2 phases.

First, a mob arrived at the villa that served the consulate, with armored vehicles and rocket-propelled grenades. Stevens was killed there. Second, the Libyan security forces evacuated the consulate staff to a secret safe house that was later attacked. Why was Ambassador Stevens, who was based at a more secure American Embassy in Tripoli, visiting an obscure, unsafe place on 9/11?

The Obama administration is now facing a crisis in Libya, and violence is spreading throughout the world because of its weak, naive and dangerous foreign policies. In Benghazi, sensitive documents are missing, a safe house has been revealed and lists of Libyans helping America are now in the hands of extremists. Even more disturbing, according to senior diplomatic sources, the U.S. State Department had credible information 48 hours before the attacks in Libya and Cairo that Americans would be targeted.

We ask you, America: Where is the leadership from this administration, and why are they not protecting our interests and ambassadors?

We need to elect a new president who will keep America and its interests safe and promote a strong, realistic foreign policy. Vote for change in November. Our security and survival will depend on it.

Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria

