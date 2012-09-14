Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Transient Occupancy Tax Up 7.5% in August

Collections totaled more than $1,825,600 this year

By Jill Taura for the City of Santa Barbara | September 14, 2012 | 10:02 p.m.

Transient occupancy tax (TOT), the City of Santa Barbara’s 12 percent bed tax, came in strong during August, growing 7.5 percent over the same month last year.

August 2012 had one more weekend day than August 2011, contributing to the strong results. On average, August is the largest month for bed tax collections in Santa Barbara. August collections totaled a little more than $1,825,600 this year.

The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30 each year, and August marks the end of only the second month of the year.

TOT growth year-to-date is 5.4 percent, slightly below the 6.1 percent growth forecast contained in the adopted budget. The fiscal year 2013 TOT budget is $14,489,200.

Click here to view the transient occupancy tax table.

— Jill Taura is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 