Business

Verizon Wireless Retailer in Buellton to Celebrate Grand Opening

Buellton Phone & Wireless invites the public to enjoy music, prizes and more on Sept. 22

By Ellen Guhring for Buellton Phone & Wireless | September 14, 2012 | 7:04 p.m.

Buellton Phone & Wireless will celebrate its grand opening next Saturday, Sept. 22.

The Verizon Wireless retailer invites any and all members of the community to attend the celebration, which will include music, demonstrations, prizes and refreshments.

From noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 22, guests can learn about Phone & Wireless, watch technology demos and enjoy music from Krazy Country 105.9 FM and light fare courtesy of Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant, adjacent to the new store. The Buellton Chamber of Commerce will also be on hand to do a ribbon-cutting.

Prizes and giveaways will be awarded to lucky visitors, and all are invited to enter a drawing for a free wireless gift package. The first 12 individuals who activate a new phone over the grand opening weekend will earn up to $35 in credits on their Verizon Wireless bill.

Buellton Phone & Wireless offers the same products and services as the Verizon Wireless corporate locations, plus the expertise and customer service expected from a local business.

“For years, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez residents have been driving into Santa Barbara or Santa Maria to do their Verizon Wireless business,” General Manager Brendan Reitsma said. “We plan to provide a convenient, customer service oriented Verizon Wireless experience for the Santa Ynez Valley and expect a great response. We’re very happy to become a part of the community here.”

Buellton Phone & Wireless is located in the Albertsons shopping center on Highway 246. For more information, click here or call 805-693-3700.

— Ellen Guhring represents Buellton Phone & Wireless.

