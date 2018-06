New Screenings Set for ‘Citizen McCaw’ Documentary

The popular film by Rod Lathim, Charles Minsky, Peter Seaman and Sam Tyler will show at the Fiesta 5 Theatre next month.

By popular demand, the documentary film Citizen McCaw is returning to the big screen with four showings Oct. 9-12 at the Fiesta 5 Theatre, 916 State St. The film covering the saga of Wendy McCaw and her ownership of the Santa Barbara News-Press had three sold-out screenings at the Arlington Theatre earlier this year. The film has been updated with additional editing and the filmmakers — Rod Lathim, Charles Minsky, Peter Seaman and Sam Tyler , all locals — will be on hand to discuss the documentary after each screening. Tickets are available for advance purchase at the Fiesta 5 box office from 2 to 8 p.m. daily. Sellouts are expected. Click here for more information and for previews of Citizen McCaw, including a new video feature, "Spotlight on Travis Armstrong," that will be available Wednesday.

