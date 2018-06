Ojai Film Festival Issues Casting Call for Volunteers

The Ojai Film Festival is seeking volunteers for its ninth annual edition, Nov. 6-9. Volunteers are needed in all areas.

The 2008 festival is sponsored by Ojai Valley Inn & Spa , 905 Country Club Road, which also serves as one of the festival venues. Other venues are the Ojai Art Center , 113 S. Montgomery St.; Matilija Jr. High School auditorium, 703 El Paseo Road; and the Ojai Theatre (formerly Ojai Playhouse) , 145 E. Ojai Ave. Special events will take place on the Ojai Valley Inn property, while screenings take place in the downtown venues.

Some of the slots needed to be filled by volunteers include house managers, ushers, line monitors, audio/video technical crew, set-up and break-down crews, drivers, poster/postcard distribution, food and beverage servers, bus people, staff for the information and ticket booths (at Ojai Art Center and Ojai Valley Inn & Spa).

For more information, call 805.640.1947 or e-mail [email protected] with Volunteer in the subject line.

Maureen “Mo” McFadden is executive director of the Ojai Film Festival.