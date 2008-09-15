Ojai Film Festival Issues Casting Call for Volunteers

The Ojai Film Festival is seeking volunteers for its ninth annual edition, Nov. 6-9. Volunteers are needed in all areas.
Some of the slots needed to be filled by volunteers include house managers, ushers, line monitors, audio/video technical crew, set-up and break-down crews, drivers, poster/postcard distribution, food and beverage servers, bus people, staff for the information and ticket booths (at Ojai Art Center and Ojai Valley Inn & Spa).
For more information, call 805.640.1947 or e-mail [email protected] with Volunteer in the subject line.
Maureen “Mo” McFadden is executive director of the Ojai Film Festival.