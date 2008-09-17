Amtrak Service in Santa Barbara Back Online After Metrolink Crash

Amtrak began resuming service in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, after freezing service for the trains that pass through town for four days in the wake of Friday’s Metrolink crash that killed 25 people in the Los Angeles area.

The first train to leave the Santa Barbara area was a San Diego-bound “Pacific Surfliner” train that left Goleta at 1:45 p.m., Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said.

Also, the northbound Coast Starlight — or Train 14 — which brings people from Los Angeles to Seattle, since the accident has been transporting people from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara via bus, but is expected to resume regular service Wednesday, according to an Amtrak news release.

The southbound Coast Starlight — or Train 11 — which brings people from Seattle to Los Angeles, was expected to resume its regular service Tuesday evening, the news release said.