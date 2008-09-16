Cyclists Gear Up for MS Charity Ride

More than 1,000 participants will travel from Camarillo to Santa Barbara this weekend.

More than 1,000 cyclists are expected to participate in the Bike MS Southern California Ride from Camarillo to Santa Barbara this Saturday and Sunday.

Participants opt for one or two days of cycling and routes ranging from 30 to 175 miles. The fully supported ride, presented by sponsors Sam’s Club and SAAB, will begin at 5217 Camino Ruiz Drive in Camarillo and travel north through the Ojai Valley to a festival at Leadbetter Beach, 801 Shoreline Drive in Santa Barbara.

The goal is to raise $1 million to help create a world free of multiple sclerosis, an unpredictable and often disabling disease of the central nervous system. Funds raised will support direct services for the more than 14,500 Southern and Central Californians living with MS and their families, and cutting-edge MS research worldwide to find a cure for this chronic disease.

The National MS Society’s Bike MS Ride is the country’s largest organized charity bicycling event series. Last year, cyclists raised nearly $77 million to support MS research and programs delivered by the society’s 50-state network of chapters.

Since the series began as one ride in Minnesota in 1980, cyclists have raised nearly $600 million to support MS.

For more information, click here or call 310.479.4456

Marni Deckter is vice president of communications for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Southern California Chapter.