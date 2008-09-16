Highway 246 Repaving Project to Begin Monday

A project to repave two sections of Highway 246 will take place in the following locations beginning Monday, weather permitting.

» Highway 246 from Hill Haven Road to Via Juana Road.

» Highway 246 from Edison Street to the Highway 246/154 interchange.

The work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. The paving must be performed during the daytime hours because of the warmer temperatures.

There will be one-way reversing traffic control. Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify the public of the work. This project is expected to be complete by mid-October.

The contractor for this $975,000 project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

Jim Shivers is the District 5 Public Information Officer for Caltrans.