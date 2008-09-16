Peeping Suspect Arrested; Man Accused of Lewd Acts in Public

Peeping suspect arrested

About 10:31 p.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to a call of a suspicious subject on the 500 block of Coronel Place.

The man who called police said he was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of his apartment. The blinds to the window of the bedroom were partially open. The man said he heard a noise coming from outside and saw a Hispanic male looking through the window. According to the victim, the man’s zipper was unzipped and his belt was unbuckled.

The suspect, who fled, was identified as Miguel Salazar Hernandez, 25.

At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the same victim called police to say Hernandez had been detained and was awaiting police arrival. The man told police that he again heard noise outside his bedroom window at 11:20 p.m. He looked out the window and saw the suspect had returned, and his zipper and buckle were again unfastened.

Hernandez was arrested on charges of peeping and an outstanding warrant for intoxicated in public.

Lewd acts in public

About 3:30 p.m. Monday, police officers were dispatched to the Junipero Street footbridge on a call of a man in the process of committing a lewd act.

Officers detained Daniel Anthony Lopez, 30, on the bridge.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had been seen on the footbridge loitering and acting strangely. He was observed looking around and then begin to engage in a lewd act by himself.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.