Repaving of Route 217 Near UCSB Campus to Begin Monday

Caltrans has announced that a project to repave Route 217 in both directions near the UCSB campus to Highway 101 connectors will begin Monday.

The work will begin after the annual “move-in” at UCSB this weekend.

Lane and ramp closures at Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road as well as the restriping of lanes will occur next week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be one-way reversing traffic control near UCSB in the area where the road is only two lanes. The paving operation will begin following the first phase of this work.

Motorists may experience delays of up to five minutes. The project is expected to complete by the end of October.

The contractor for this $1 million project is Union Asphalt of Santa Maria.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

Jim Shivers is the District 5 Public Information Officer for Caltrans.