Santa Barbara Theatre Announces Lead Actors for ‘Peter Pan’

The Santa Barbara Theatre has announced the lead actors in its upcoming production of Leonard Bernstein’s Peter Pan.

Los Angeles-based actor Corina Boettger will play Peter Pan. Corina began her professional career at age 7 playing an evil monkey in The Wizard of Oz.

Arroyo Grande resident Sarah Bierstock, who has appeared in regional theaters across the country, will play Wendy. Robert Yacko (with Cathy Rigby) will appear as Captain Hook and Mr. Darling, with Carolyn Hennesy (an Ovation Award-winning actor appearing on “General Hospital” as Diane Miller, a mob lawyer) as Mrs. Darling.

Rounding out the cast are veteran New York character actor Chet Carlin as Smee, Santa Barbara actor Miller James as Gentleman Starkey and Donald Agnelli as Cecco.

J.M. Barrie’s classic 1904 fantasy play for adults and children will be accompanied by a live orchestra playing the world premiere of the complete Bernstein score. Bernstein’s Peter Pan features the original story with Peter, the flying Darling children, Captain Hook, Tinkerbell, pirates, Indians, lost boys, mermaids and one very large crocodile. Flying by Foy, professional AEA actors, custom-built sets and costumes will complete the picture.

There will be 14 performances of Peter Pan at downtown Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre Dec. 17-28.

Evening performances will be at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. Previews, Dec. 17-18, are $30 to $40, with a gala opening night party on Dec. 19. Performances are $45 to $70 with a $32.50 ticket for children ages 5 to 18. Priority seating is available for an additional $50 donation. Discounts for college students, seniors and groups of 15 or more are available. All tickets are subject to a $3 Lobero facility fee.

For more information, click here or call the Lobero Theatre at 805.963.0761.

Ellen Pasternack represents the Santa Barbara Theatre.