SBCC Soccer: Lady Vaqueros Post Third Straight Tie Game

Facing its third straight tough opponent on Tuesday afternoon, the Santa Barbara City College’s women’s soccer team weathered a hot day and rallied to post its third straight tie, 1-1, at Fresno City College.
“I felt we were the better team, and we had a good positive attitude after going down 1-0,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “We only allowed one shot in the the second half, and we had relentless pressure.”
SBCC, unbeaten in its last 14 home matches (10-0-4), will host to Mt. San Antonio College at 2 p.m. Friday.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.