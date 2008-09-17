Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:53 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Soccer: Lady Vaqueros Post Third Straight Tie Game

The No. 3 Vaqueros tie Fresno City College at 1-1.

By Dave Loveton | September 17, 2008 | 2:15 a.m.

Facing its third straight tough opponent on Tuesday afternoon, the Santa Barbara City College’s women’s soccer team weathered a hot day and rallied to post its third straight tie, 1-1, at Fresno City College.

Iris Torres took advantage of a defensive error to put the Rams (5-1-1, No. 4 in nation) ahead in the 35th minute. The Vaqueros, ranked No. 3 in the state with a 3-0-3 record, tied it in the 62nd minute when Kila MacNaughton scored in traffic.

“I felt we were the better team, and we had a good positive attitude after going down 1-0,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “We only allowed one shot in the the second half, and we had relentless pressure.”

SBCC, unbeaten in its last 14 home matches (10-0-4), will host to Mt. San Antonio College at 2 p.m. Friday.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.

