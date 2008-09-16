SBCC Soccer: Vaqueros Shut Down, Out By No. 8 Fresno City

After scoring 13 goals in two wins last week, the SBCC men's team loses 4-0 and falls to 4-2.

After scoring 13 goals in two wins last week, the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team was shut out 4-0 by Fresno City College in a nonconference game Tuesday.

The Rams, ranked No. 8 in California, improved to 5-1-3. The Vaqueros fell to 4-2.

Fresno took a 3-0 lead with two late goals in the first half on a warm day with temperatures in triple digits. SBCC’s Mark Knight missed a penalty kick with his team trailing 1-0 in the 27th minute. Earlier in the day, the Vaqueros moved into the 10th spot nationally in the NSCAA/adidas poll.

“We had opportunities, but I was very disappointed with the attitude of our players,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “They thought they could just come up here and get a win. It’s a long way to come and then have the players not perform.”

SBCC returns home to take on Rio Hondo College at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.