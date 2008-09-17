SBCC Volleyball: Young Vaqueros Rally for First Win of Season

Samantha Potter pounded 27 kills for Santa Barbara City College and Chelsey Forrey provided superior serving Tuesday night to spark a come-from-behind 25-27, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-10 women’s volleyball victory at Santa Monica. It was the first win of the season for the young Vaqueros (1-3).

“Chelsey gave us unbelievable serving to get us back in the match,” coach Ed Gover said. “She had great locations in games three and five that led to four or five points in a row.”

Gover also praised the setting of Amelia Shugrue and the defense of Vanessa Shaw (15 digs).

“We showed great composure (after dropping the first two games),” Gover said. “We started siding out, started swinging hard and then we got great serving from Chelsey.”

SBCC will host its own Quad Tournament on Saturday, with the Western State Conference taking on the Orange Empire Conference. SBCC will battle 17-time state champion Golden West (4-0) at noon, followed by Fullerton at 4 p.m.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.