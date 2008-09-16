Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:06 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

State Legislators Send Letter Seeking Protection from Drilling

By John Mann | September 16, 2008 | 9:31 p.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, and 34 of his colleagues in the California Assembly signed a joint letter to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, asking that California receive the same protection from offshore drilling as Florida.

“Our letter is requesting that California receive the same consideration and protection as Florida,” Nava said. “Our message is loud and clear; California does not want increased drilling. Our coast is a national treasure and is not for sale. Lifting the moratorium places the California coastline at risk, endangering tourism, fisheries and coastal recreation for generations to come.” 

Pelosi met earlier this week with the Florida congressional delegation regarding the Comprehensive American Energy Security & Consumer Protection Act (House Resolution 6899) and agreed to exempt Florida in the energy bill. The legislation would end the moratorium on Sept. 30, allowing drilling three miles offshore and open up the Outer Continental Shelf. Additionally, it will permit drilling 50 to 100 miles offshore if a state “opts in.” Congress is scheduled to vote on the proposal shortly.

Last week, the California Legislature passed Nava’s Assembly Joint Resolution 51, and forwarded it to Congress and President Bush, which expresses the California Legislature’s strong opposition to any new federal energy policy and legislation that opens up the California coast to offshore drilling.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

