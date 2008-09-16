Surf Film ‘Big Wednesday’ Rolls In for Free Movie Night

The Big Kahuna of the free Wednesday movies at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens is here!

will air this Wednesday and is considered to be a classic coming-of-age surf film from 1978 shot on/at Santa Barbara County beaches with local surfers and a star-studded cast before they were stars.

Arrive at 6:30 p.m., when the Santa Barbara Park Foundation presents a cast and crew reunion and an auction of movie posters and surfing memorabilia. At 7:15 p.m., co-writer Denny Aaberg will present remarks and a short film about Big Wednesday. The movie, rated PG, will start at 7:30 p.m.

Bring a blanket or chair. Free popcorn will be available.

For more information, click here or call 805.568.2461.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.