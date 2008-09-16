Surf Film ‘Big Wednesday’ Rolls In for Free Movie Night

The Big Kahuna of the free Wednesday movies at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens is here!
Arrive at 6:30 p.m., when the Santa Barbara Park Foundation presents a cast and crew reunion and an auction of movie posters and surfing memorabilia. At 7:15 p.m., co-writer Denny Aaberg will present remarks and a short film about Big Wednesday. The movie, rated PG, will start at 7:30 p.m.
Bring a blanket or chair. Free popcorn will be available.
For more information, click here or call 805.568.2461.
William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.