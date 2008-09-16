Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:56 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Soccer: Gauchos Enter NSCAA/Adidas Rankings at No. 20

It marks the first time in several years that the Gauchos have been part of the national poll.

By Bill Mahoney | September 16, 2008 | 7:05 p.m.

The UCSB women’s soccer team has entered the NSCAA/adidas national rankings for the first time this season at No. 20.

It marks the first time in several years that the Gauchos have been part of the NSCAA/adidas national poll. They also remain in the Soccer Buzz Magazine poll, dropping from No. 21 to No. 23 after splitting a pair of weekend matches.

In addition to entering the NSCAA/adidas rankings, UCSB has entered the Soccer America poll at No. 24 and the Top Drawer Soccer poll at No. 42. When the Gauchos entered the Soccer Buzz poll two weeks ago, it marked the first time since the 1992 season that they had been ranked in any of the national polls. Regionally, UCSB is ranked fifth in the Far West in both the NSCAA/adidas and the Soccer Buzz polls.

UCSB, 5-2, will play Montana on Friday in Honolulu. The Gauchos will remain in the Islands to play Hawaii on Sunday.

With the two contests in Honolulu, UCSB will embark on its longest run of road games this season. After this weekend, the Gauchos will remain away from home for four more, traveling to Arizona State (Sept. 26), Arizona (Sept. 28), UC Riverside (Oct. 3) and Cal State Fullerton (Oct. 5) before returning home for an Oct. 19 match against Cal State Northridge.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 