Vieja Valley School Fundraiser Sure to Be a ‘Royale’ Good Time

Among the auction items up for bid at Saturday's event is a VIP James Bond package that includes red carpet tickets to a London premiere.

The party will be shaken and stirred when Vieja Valley School celebrates with the party of the year — its “Casino Royale” fall bash on Saturday at Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Road.

The community is invited to join in the fun and help support the school at this celebration. All proceeds will fund the art, music, computer science and physical education classes at Vieja Valley School. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

In addition, special Ambassador Award honorees Monte Vista Principal Nancy Lorenzen; Hope School Principal Barbara LaCorte and Vieja Valley Principal Judy Stettler will be recognized for their continued and long-standing commitment to the success of the Hope School District.

A number of live and silent auctions items will be available for purchase, including a mixology party for 20 at the Hungry Cat restaurant; a Las Vegas getaway package that includes a three-night stay in a suite at the MGM Grand Hotel and two tickets to the Jim Hall racing package for four; a behind-the scenes dinner for 10 at the Santa Barbara Zoo; and the hottest ticket of all — a VIP James Bond package, which includes red carpet tickets to the London premiere of Quantum of Silence and parties with the family of Ian Fleming.

The dance floor will be rocking with tunes from DJ Michael Hurley, and there will be gaming tables galore, with the opportunity to win raffle prizes. Guests also can roll the dice and take a chance on the “Diamonds are Forever” raffle, where $20 buys a glass of champagne and a chance to win a diamond ring, donated by Gillio Rare Coins and Fine Jewelry.

The “Living Daylights” pre-party opens at 5 p.m., and VIP tickets are $500 per couple, which includes cocktails and food from Don McMahon’s Grill Classic Catering. At 6 p.m., it’s time for the “For Your Eyes Only” main event, where guests will have the opportunity to enjoy more edibles and drinkables, learn to gamble like pros and bid on items. Individual tickets are $75.

For more information about the event, call Nancy Grinstein at 805.687.7066.

Leslie Dinaberg is an organizer for the Vieja Valley School fundraiser.