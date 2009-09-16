Capps Collaborates with Central, South Coast Clean-Energy Leaders

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, met with Central and South Coast clean energy leaders Wednesday for Washington, D.C. Day.

“Today was a remarkable day and just the beginning of what I hope will be a long and productive working relationship between local and national clean-energy leaders. I was inspired by the conversation and suggestions about how our community can play a larger role in this emerging economy while simultaneously meeting our energy needs and addressing the serious challenges we are facing from climate change,” Capps said.

“Our panelists and our participants from the 23rd Congressional District impressed me with their expertise, intelligence, ideas and their passion for this subject,” she said. “By working together we can harness the many strengths found on the Central and South coasts and seize this opportunity to be a leader in bringing about a clean-energy revolution.”

Local participants included:

» Naveed Aslam, chief technology officer, Carbon Sciences Inc.

» Bill Buratto, president/CEO, Ventura County Economic Development Association

» Salud Carbajal, supervisor, Santa Barbara County

» Derek Carlson, business manager, Marborg Industries

» Dan Colbert, executive director, UCSB Energy Institute

» Capt. Charles Brick Connors, former commander at Naval Base Ventura County; currently with Booz Allen Hamilton; consults on green business initiatives in Ventura County

» Douglas J. Crawford, EVP business development, Foodchain

» Dave Davis, executive director, Community Environmental Council

» Brent Dehlsen, CEO, Ecomerit Technologies LLC

» Henry DuBroff, chairman and editor, Pacific Coast Business Times

» Byron Elton, president and CEO, Carbon Science Inc.

» John Ewan, president, Pacific Energy Company

» Stephanie Ewan, vice president, Pacific Energy Company

» Jim Fiske, CEO, LaunchPoint Innovations, LLC

» Tony Hirsch, FamousPartners

» Linda Krop, counsel, Environmental Defense Center

» Michael Manchak, president and CEO, Economic Development Corporation San Luis Obispo

» John Martin, fuel4ward.org

» Greg Merritt, vice president of corporate marketing, CREE Lighting Solutions

» Ed Petrin, founder and CEO, foodchain

» Ron Pretlac, CEO, Green Tech Motors

» Karin Quimby, Ph.D., co-director, ECOFaith Santa Barbara

» Mike Rocke, VP Marketing and Business Development, Transonic Combustion

» Brian Segee, Staff Attorney, Environmental Defense Center

» Jeremy Tittle, executive assistant to Supervisor Salud Carbajal, Santa Barbra County

» Jon Van Bogart, vice chairman, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5)

» Charles Vinick, director of business development and government relations, Ecomerit Technologies LLC

» Patricia Wilmore, local area manager of governmental relations, PG&E

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.