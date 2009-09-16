CHP to Conduct Sobriety/License Checkpoint in Goleta

The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on Friday in the Goleta area.

Motorists approaching the checkpoint will see informational signs advising them that a sobriety checkpoint is ahead. Once diverted into the lane, motorists will be detained for only a few moments while an officer explains the purpose of the checkpoint and checks the driver’s license.

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked. If volume becomes too heavy, vehicles to be checked will be selected by a pre-set standard (such as every third, fifth or 10th vehicle) to ensure objectivity.

The checkpoint will be operated from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

— Matthew Dawson is a sergeant with the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.