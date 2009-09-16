Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

City, County to Test 9-1-1 Notification System at Waterfront

Testing will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, and staff will survey boaters and tenants for feedback and update phone numbers

By Mick Kronman | September 16, 2009 | 1:08 p.m.

On Friday, more than 1,500 phones will ring during a two-hour period as the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the city of Santa Barbara reach out to boaters and tenants in testing of the county’s reverse notification 9-1-1 calls at the waterfront.

“Folks around here work, live and recreate in a particularly vulnerable environment, where coastal storms, marina fires or a tsunami could create a need for immediate evacuation,” said Mick Kronman, harbor operations manager for the city’s Waterfront Department. “We’ve been working with the county sheriff’s Reverse 9-1-1 team for over a year to develop a dedicated database of numbers to call in case of a waterfront emergency. They’ve been wonderful partners in this public safety effort.”

The Reverse 9-1-1 test and its subsequent implementation are part of the city’s Emergency Preparedness Plan and a component of its recently acquired designation as a “Storm Ready Community,” a certification bestowed by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

“This partnership between the Waterfront Department and county sheriff is critical in mitigating any disaster or emergency,” said Yolanda McGlinchy, the city’s emergency services manager. “The city has worked collaboratively with the county’s Office of Emergency Services and county sheriff’s department in testing Reverse 911, especially during the Riviera Evacuation Drill and the Tea and Jesusita fires. This collaboration continues as the city creates its plans in advance of winter rains and possible flooding.”

Friday’s test will begin at 10 a.m. After the test, city staff will survey boaters and tenants to gain feedback on the test’s effectiveness and to update phone numbers in the Waterfront Department’s database.

— Mick Kronman is the harbor operations manager for the city of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 