City, County to Test 9-1-1 Notification System at Waterfront

Testing will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, and staff will survey boaters and tenants for feedback and update phone numbers

On Friday, more than 1,500 phones will ring during a two-hour period as the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the city of Santa Barbara reach out to boaters and tenants in testing of the county’s reverse notification 9-1-1 calls at the waterfront.

“Folks around here work, live and recreate in a particularly vulnerable environment, where coastal storms, marina fires or a tsunami could create a need for immediate evacuation,” said Mick Kronman, harbor operations manager for the city’s Waterfront Department. “We’ve been working with the county sheriff’s Reverse 9-1-1 team for over a year to develop a dedicated database of numbers to call in case of a waterfront emergency. They’ve been wonderful partners in this public safety effort.”

The Reverse 9-1-1 test and its subsequent implementation are part of the city’s Emergency Preparedness Plan and a component of its recently acquired designation as a “Storm Ready Community,” a certification bestowed by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

“This partnership between the Waterfront Department and county sheriff is critical in mitigating any disaster or emergency,” said Yolanda McGlinchy, the city’s emergency services manager. “The city has worked collaboratively with the county’s Office of Emergency Services and county sheriff’s department in testing Reverse 911, especially during the Riviera Evacuation Drill and the Tea and Jesusita fires. This collaboration continues as the city creates its plans in advance of winter rains and possible flooding.”

Friday’s test will begin at 10 a.m. After the test, city staff will survey boaters and tenants to gain feedback on the test’s effectiveness and to update phone numbers in the Waterfront Department’s database.

— Mick Kronman is the harbor operations manager for the city of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront Department.