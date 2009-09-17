Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:08 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 

13’s a Crowd at Council Candidate Forum

With all of the candidates on hand at a Santa Barbara church, there was time for only three questions in 90 minutes

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 17, 2009 | 1:18 a.m.

All 13 Santa Barbara City Council candidates appeared in front of an audience of about 50 residents Wednesday night during a candidate forum on the Mesa. The event was held in Holy Cross Church’s meeting hall on Cliff Drive.

Seated behind four tables lined end to end, the army of candidates made it through only three questions in 90 minutes, in addition to each candidate giving an introduction and a summary of his or her campaign platform.

For the first question, the candidates were asked to name their top priority for the city.

Eight said the city’s budget would be their top priority, including Cathie McCammon, Bonnie Raisin, Justin Tevis, Lane Anderson, Bendy White, David Pritchett, Michael Self and John Gibbs.

Cruzito Cruz, a recent addition to the race and making his first appearance in a candidate forum, said he would emphasize education.

Anderson emphasized the budget, too, but was one of the few who suggested new revenue. A tax on homes built in high-fire areas, such as that above Foothill Road where firefighters spent time during the Jesusita Fire, was one idea, and the tax could be waived if defensible space around the home was maintained. A tax on plastic bags also was suggested.

Incumbent Grant House said his top priority would be a commitment to the community’s young people. “The city has been the convener of youth-serving agencies,” he said. “Our future really is right there. ... They really need our help.”

Other priorities also were mentioned. Dianne Channing discussed slow growth, Frank Hotchkiss talked about youths and John Thyne emphasized gangs.

For the second question, the candidates were asked to state their positions on Measure B, the city’s height-limit initiative. Nine of the candidates said they supported the measure, and four said they opposed it.

The candidates in favor of the initiative are McCammon, Tevis, Cruz, White, Channing, Pritchett, Hotchkiss, Self and Gibbs.

White introduced himself as a co-founder of Measure B, adding that he had served on the Planning Commission when many of the large projects the measure takes issue with were built.

“I supported a couple of those buildings, so I had that tough experience of admitting I had made a mistake, but I want to fix it,” he said.

Raisin, along with Thyne, House and Anderson, was among the candidates who oppose the initiative.

“We’ve got design review, single-family ordinance, Architectural Board of Review, Planning Commission and the strictest zoning laws in the state,” she said. “To add another caveat is wrong.”

Lastly, candidates were asked to describe their visions for Santa Barbara.

Pritchett emphasized that the city should get back to simpler infrastructure. “The city should not be an obstacle or a bureaucratic maze that I keep hearing people in the neighborhood trying to navigate to get the most simple things done,” he said.

Self said she would like to see the city act as a fair judge and as a manager. “I think staff has forgotten that they are our employees,” she said. “They are not there to exploit us, to intimidate us or to make life difficult.”

A forum for the Santa Barbara mayoral candidates will be held at the parish at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 