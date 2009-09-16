Flu Shot Clinics Scheduled in Santa Barbara, Goleta

Sansum will offer the shots at clinics Friday and Saturday

The Sansum Clinic will continue offering its seasonal flu shots with two clinics Friday in Santa Barbara and one Saturday in Goleta.



From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, residents can get shots at the Pesetas Clinic at 215 Pesetas Lane or the Pueblo Clinic at 317 W. Pueblo, both in Santa Barbara.

The Goleta clinic will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 122 S. Patterson.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the Sansum Clinic started vaccinating against the flu earlier than usual this year.

Flu shot clinics will continue at Sansum locations from Carpinteria to Lompoc through October. Additionally, the Sansum Clinic will partner with other community organizations to sponsor the Senior Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on Oct. 8.

Sansum’s flu clinic hot line is 805.681.7805.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.