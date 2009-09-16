Humane Society Legislative Fund Endorses Nava for Attorney General

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, announced Wednesday that his candidacy for attorney general has been endorsed by the Humane Society Legislative Fund.

“The kind of leadership on animal protection issues that Pedro Nava brings is rare,” said Wayne Pacelle, executive vice president of the HSLF. “Californians who care about animal protection should cast their ballot for Nava during the primary election.”

Nava said, “I am gratified to earn the Humane Society’s endorsement for attorney general. The organization represents compassionate people all across our country who care deeply about animal welfare. It is truly an honor to have their support.”

During Nava’s tenure in the legislature, he has been a strong advocate for animal-welfare issues. He authored and passed legislation outlawing lead ammunition to protect the endangered California condor, curbing abuses at puppy mills, creating enhanced penalties for spectators at dogfights, and legislation to prevent convicted animal abusers from owning animals in the future.

“There are several strong candidates for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, but Pedro Nava stands out for his outstanding leadership and effectiveness on policy issues related to animal protection,” HSLF President Michael Markarian said. “In this current legislative session, he introduced and passed three critically important measures to halt cruelty and abuse, and that is a remarkable accomplishment that we acknowledge and salute.”

The HSLF is a nonpartisan social welfare organization that evaluates candidates based only on a single criterion: where they stand on animal welfare. The organization does not evaluate candidates based on party affiliation or any other issue.

— Assemblyman Pedro Nava represents California’s District 35 and is a candidate for state attorney general.