Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee Issues Endorsements

The board supports House and Channing for City Council, and Schneider for mayor

At its board meeting Sept. 9, the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee voted to re-endorse incumbent Grant House and endorsed small-business owner and neighborhood preservation activist Dianne Channing for Santa Barbara City Council.

Announced earlier this year, the SBWPC is also supporting Helene Schneider for Santa Barbara mayor.

Beth Schneider, president of the SBWPC board of directors, said House has demonstrated leadership during his first term in preserving rental housing and the rights of renters, is a strong proponent of regional transportation, and is “acutely aware of the unmet needs of women and children” among which is the shortage of quality licensed child-care facilities for working families.

Channing served as the president of the Riviera Association, facilitating 30 meetings with the community on the neighborhood preservation ordinance. She has been a participant in the Rental Housing Roundtable, and is well-versed on health issues, having worked with Health Care for All. She also has been involved in recent efforts in Santa Barbara to address the back log of untested rape kits.

Schneider said Channing will be a “diligent and hardworking member of the new City Council with experience in business and community development.”

— Beth Schneider is president of the board of directors of Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.