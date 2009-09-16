Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Series of Flood Preparedness Sessions Scheduled in Santa Barbara

Residents are invited to informational meetings about the upcoming rainy season

By Yolanda McGlinchey | September 16, 2009 | 11:31 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara, in cooperation with Santa Barbara County, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the American Red Cross, will hold informational meetings to address the upcoming rainy season and associated flooding potential in the aftermath of the Tea and Jesusita fires.

In the wake of watershed damage in the foothills above the city, flooding most likely will occur this winter in various areas within the city. City and county agencies have been planning for anticipated rains and flooding since mid-July.

The public can choose to attend a meeting from the following dates and locations during the next four months. All of the meetings will start at 6 p.m.

» Sept. 23 at Santa Barbara County school auditorium, 4100 Cathedral Oaks Road

» Oct. 15 at Rockwood Woman’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road

» Oct. 28 at Red Cross, 2707 State St.

» Nov. 12 at Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 East Montecito St.

» Nov. 19 at Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 East Montecito St. (Spanish translation will be available at this meeting)

» Dec. 10 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 East Anapamu St.

Agenda items include NOAA weather forecast, city/county Office of Emergency Services planning efforts, flood control/watershed status, creeks status, reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system, evacuations and Red Cross shelters.

Click here for more information.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the emergency services manager for the city of Santa Barbara.

 

