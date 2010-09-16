Goleta Seeks Applicants for County Library Committee

The appointee would serve the remainder of an unexpired term

The Goleta City Council invites applications for the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee to fill an unexpired term.

To be eligible to apply, candidates must reside within the City of Goleta. Appointments are one-year terms that run from July 1 to June 30 each year.

This is an opportunity to make a valuable contribution to the Goleta community by participating in decision-making process on a wide variety of library issues.

Committee information and applications are available in the office of the City Clerk, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B in Goleta, CA. Call 805.961.7505 for information.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Sept. 27.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the city of Goleta’s public information officer.