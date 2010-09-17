Nectar Explores Social Themes Through Art, Music and Movement

In October 2009, Nectar debuted at Santa Barbara’s Yoga Soup studio. The creation of dancer and choreographer Cybil Gilbertson, Nectar “is a professional-level creative forum highlighting relevant social themes through the arts and education,” happening on a quarterly basis.

Local artists come together for each show to share work centered on a theme: “Love & War,” “Heroes & Transformation,” “Sex & the Body” and “Motherhood.” Often, a nonprofit organization is highlighted whose mission ties into the theme.

The Sept. 11 Nectar show embraced the theme “Shift” and honored the new organization Art Without Limits, which, under the direction of Julie McLeod, pairs aspiring artists with seasoned professionals for mentorships.

Taking place on the ninth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the show began with Gilbertson welcoming the audience and asking for a moment of silence for all who lost their lives on that day and in events since. What unfolded next was an array of interpretations of “Shift” through dance, live music and spoken word.

Robin Bisio’s premiere of “Beyond the Wave” featured Patrick, Melissa and Sarah Block, Bonnie Crotzer and Gilbertson. In front of a projected film by Bisio of dancers on a beach, the performers cavorted in white tutus, save for Patrick Block, who presented a more somber figure in a long black coat and white makeup covering his face, head and body. Young Sarah Block exhibited great poise and grace, at times moving flat against the wall.

Lisa Citore performed two original spoken word pieces — ”If You Want to Change the World, Love a Woman” and “Desire” — with great animation and passion.

Denise Zaverdas led five yogis in a series of flowing poses to music by Brett Dennan in a piece titled “An Invitation to Remember.” Natalie Starr van Zelm belly danced graciously with shimmering silver Isis wings.

Gabriel Quinn sang a catchy and well-crafted original song about a neighborhood bully, accompanying himself on guitar, and Alixandra Macmillan-Fiedel performed two of her songs along with three other singers, mostly a capella, with rich harmonies and compelling rhythms.

Emily Proctor Meister told a story, “Cautionary Tale of a Patternless Creature,” by David Meister. With mask, music and movement, she presented this allegorical tale with great aplomb.

Melanie Johnson’s vivacious dance piece of her own creation was agile and effervescent, and worked beautifully to live accompaniment of an original song by Justin Ratowsky, whose voice is at once soothing and energizing.

Kendall Pata’s piece, “Shift Dress,” involved an actual dress, a shift, she had made. Attached were strips of fabric that the audience had been given to write upon their own desires for shift in their lives.

Gifted choreographer and dancer Erin Martinez performed a solo dance to live guitar music by the also gifted Kat Devlin. The piece began as she mimed walking to the music, with the occasional jerk of a leg or spasm of an arm, to her evident surprise. Eventually, her whole body seemed to be thrown around by some internal force, against her own will. Martinez has an amazing ability to move as if the impulse is coming from deep within her, and yet to appear ultimately in control of these wild motions.

Gilbertson presented “Good,” danced by five women in bright colored slips to quotes from the news regarding 9/11 and other political happenings, mixed with music. The movement was inventive, and the material thought-provoking.

Hanging on the walls for the audience to peruse before and after the show and during intermission were exhibits of paintings by Matthew Andreas and photographs by Noozhawk’s Elite Henenson, who spoke briefly about the benefit she has received from a mentorship through Art Without Limits.

The next Nectar will be Dec. 4 and, in conjunction with Hospice of Santa Barbara, will explore “The Process of Grief.”