Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Rabobank Earns Spot on List of Top Innovative Users of Technology

The bank has upgraded or implemented seven new products in the past year

By Andy Frokjer | September 16, 2010 | 5:44 p.m.

Rabobank, N.A. has announced that it made this year’s InformationWeek 500, an annual listing of the nation’s most innovative users of business technology.

The 2010 list was revealed Tuesday night at an awards ceremony at the InformationWeek 500 Conference in Dana Point.

“This is an acknowledgment of Rabobank’s commitment to making banking easy and convenient for our customers,” said Don Toussaint, Rabobank regional president. “Our customers want to open and access their accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week from wherever they are. With new products like mobile banking, eStatements and online account opening, we are able to meet their needs.”

Rabobank has upgraded or implemented seven new electronic banking products in a little more than a year and is scheduled to implement one more during the first quarter of 2011. The ambitious schedule reflects Rabobank’s commitment to growth and offering customers easy to use, feature-rich electronic products now and in the future.

“For 22 years, the InformationWeek 500 has honored the most innovative users of business technology,” InformationWeek Editor-in-Chief Rob Preston said. “As we start to emerge from the worst recession in decades, the IT focus is now on driving growth — new sources of revenue, new relationships with customers, even new business models. This year’s ranking placed special emphasis on those companies and business technology executives leading that charge.”

InformationWeek identifies and honors the nation’s most innovative users of information technology with its annual 500 listing and also tracks the technology, strategies, investments and administrative practices of America’s best-known companies. The InformationWeek 500 rankings are unique among corporate rankings as it spotlights the power of innovation in information technology, rather than simply identifying the biggest IT spenders.

Click here for more information about InformationWeek 500.

— Andy Frokjer is vice president of advertising and communications manager at Rabobank, N.A.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 