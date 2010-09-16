Rabobank Earns Spot on List of Top Innovative Users of Technology

The bank has upgraded or implemented seven new products in the past year

Rabobank, N.A. has announced that it made this year’s InformationWeek 500, an annual listing of the nation’s most innovative users of business technology.

The 2010 list was revealed Tuesday night at an awards ceremony at the InformationWeek 500 Conference in Dana Point.

“This is an acknowledgment of Rabobank’s commitment to making banking easy and convenient for our customers,” said Don Toussaint, Rabobank regional president. “Our customers want to open and access their accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week from wherever they are. With new products like mobile banking, eStatements and online account opening, we are able to meet their needs.”

Rabobank has upgraded or implemented seven new electronic banking products in a little more than a year and is scheduled to implement one more during the first quarter of 2011. The ambitious schedule reflects Rabobank’s commitment to growth and offering customers easy to use, feature-rich electronic products now and in the future.

“For 22 years, the InformationWeek 500 has honored the most innovative users of business technology,” InformationWeek Editor-in-Chief Rob Preston said. “As we start to emerge from the worst recession in decades, the IT focus is now on driving growth — new sources of revenue, new relationships with customers, even new business models. This year’s ranking placed special emphasis on those companies and business technology executives leading that charge.”

InformationWeek identifies and honors the nation’s most innovative users of information technology with its annual 500 listing and also tracks the technology, strategies, investments and administrative practices of America’s best-known companies. The InformationWeek 500 rankings are unique among corporate rankings as it spotlights the power of innovation in information technology, rather than simply identifying the biggest IT spenders.

Click here for more information about InformationWeek 500.

— Andy Frokjer is vice president of advertising and communications manager at Rabobank, N.A.