Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Donating Used Furniture to Local Nonprofits

There's still time for groups and schools to receive a share of the gently used office items

By Elizabeth Saghi | September 16, 2010 | 9:30 p.m.

With Santa Barbara Bank & Trust moving its warehouse operations to another local building, it is donating office furniture and sundry items to local nonprofit organizations.

Already benefiting are the Channel Islands YMCA, the Family Service Agency and the Humane Society.

“We are very pleased to have this additional opportunity to assist our local community partners,” said Randy Weiss, SBB&T’s community relations officer. “These items have been very gently used and look fabulous in their new homes.

“We work hard to provide our communities with a combination of financial support, volunteer time and creative in-kind giving. We believe that’s a critical factor in ensuring that they have what they need to serve so many people in our communities who need their help.”

The Family Service Agency was able to furnish its just-opened Dorothy Jackson Family Resource Center in Lompoc primarily with the bank’s donations.

“We appreciate Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s much-valued community partnership,” said Bill Batty, executive director of the Family Service Agency. “With this furniture in place, our new Resource Center provides a welcoming environment for the families who depend on our services. And the savings provide us with considerable financial resources that we can now apply directly to our programs.”

For any local nonprofit groups and schools needing furniture and office items, the bank will provide another opportunity from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at its 415 N. Salsipuedes St. warehouse in Santa Barbara.

Interested organizations should sign up in advance by contacting Weiss at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.899.8448.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

 
