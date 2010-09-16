UCSB Ranks No. 29 in World University Rankings

The list gives weight to three core elements — research, teaching and knowledge transfer

UCSB has been ranked No. 29 on a list of the world’s top 200 universities released Thursday by Times Higher Education, a British periodical.

“We would like to congratulate University of California, Santa Barbara for its performance in this year’s rigorous rankings,” said Ann Mroz, editor of Times Higher Education. “Being ranked 29 in the world top 200 is an impressive achievement. The top 200 universities in the world represent only a tiny fraction of world higher education, and any institution that makes it into this table is truly world-class.”

The 2010-11 World University Rankings used a new methodology developed with data supplied by Thomson Reuters.

The rankings place less importance on reputation and heritage than in previous years, and give more weight to hard measures of excellence in all three core elements of a university’s mission — research, teaching and knowledge transfer.

The rankings include 13 performance indicators across five categories: teaching, research, citation impact, industry income and international mix.

UCSB’s overall score in the rankings was 75, with scores of 58.6 in teaching, 68 in research, 98.8 in citation impact, 89.8 in industry income and 64.3 in international mix.

Click here for a full list of the World University Rankings.