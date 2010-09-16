Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:29 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Ranks No. 29 in World University Rankings

The list gives weight to three core elements — research, teaching and knowledge transfer

By UCSB | September 16, 2010 | 6:00 p.m.

UCSB has been ranked No. 29 on a list of the world’s top 200 universities released Thursday by Times Higher Education, a British periodical.

“We would like to congratulate University of California, Santa Barbara for its performance in this year’s rigorous rankings,” said Ann Mroz, editor of Times Higher Education. “Being ranked 29 in the world top 200 is an impressive achievement. The top 200 universities in the world represent only a tiny fraction of world higher education, and any institution that makes it into this table is truly world-class.”

The 2010-11 World University Rankings used a new methodology developed with data supplied by Thomson Reuters.

The rankings place less importance on reputation and heritage than in previous years, and give more weight to hard measures of excellence in all three core elements of a university’s mission — research, teaching and knowledge transfer.

The rankings include 13 performance indicators across five categories: teaching, research, citation impact, industry income and international mix.

UCSB’s overall score in the rankings was 75, with scores of 58.6 in teaching, 68 in research, 98.8 in citation impact, 89.8 in industry income and 64.3 in international mix.

Click here for a full list of the World University Rankings.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 