UCSB Recreational Sports to Host Fun and Fitness Festival

Interactive booths, games and information will be available at the Sept. 22 event

By Niko DeMordaunt | September 16, 2010 | 2:03 p.m.

UCSB Recreational Sports will present the 15th annual Fun and Fitness Festival from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the UCSB Recreational Center courtyard.

Dozens of interactive booths will provide games and information about UCSB’s intramural sports, sports clubs, adventure programs, leisure review, athletics and more. Tables from sponsors also will be present, supplying free food, giveaways, entertainment and information for all attendees.

When discussing the purpose of the Fun and Fitness Festival, Paul Lee, director of Recreational Sports, said, “Getting involved is key. Get involved, make new friends and build lifetime friendships.”

The many programs present at the Fun and Fitness Festival help keep participants active and healthy, as well as enhance their academic experiences. More than 5,000 students and community members are expected to attend the event; giving everyone an opportunity to meet new people, see familiar faces and get involved with UCSB Recreational Sports.

Click here for more information.

— Niko DeMordaunt is a marketing coordinator for UCSB Recreational Sports.

 
