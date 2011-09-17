Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:53 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Officials Considering Putting Cameras in Police Patrol Cars

$250,000 price tag stalled previous efforts, but the discussion resumes in the wake of allegations against an officer involved in a DUI case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 17, 2011 | 1:05 a.m.

The city of Santa Barbara will consider purchasing and installing recording equipment in its police patrol cars, according to Mayor Helene Schneider.

While the Santa Barbara Police Department has considered purchasing camera equipment for more than a year, the $250,000 price tag so far has prevented it from doing so, Deputy Chief Frank Mannix said.

He said the cameras are not required in patrol vehicles, but they have become more practical with improved digital technology.

Schneider said in a statement the funding would be considered at an Oct. 6 budget work session.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has used COBAN Technologies equipment for six years, department spokesman Drew Sugars said, adding that the cameras, which record what is seen through the front windshield, protect both citizens and deputies by providing a truthful depiction of events. In the case of an accusation, a recording can show whether something happened.

The issue most recently drew attention after the Santa Barbara News-Press published a series of articles by Peter Lance, a Santa Barbara freelance writer charged with driving under the influence. Lance, 63, is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge after being arrested by Santa Barbara police in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

He made allegations in the articles, and his criminal case, about the professional and personal history of the arresting officer, Kasi Beutel. He also noted the department’s lack of cameras in patrol cars.

Among Lance’s allegations are claims that his signature and those of other defendants were forged on police report documents.

Beutel and the Santa Barbara Police Department have denied the allegations.

Schneider’s statement addressed City Hall’s lack of comment regarding those allegations. She said that since Lance’s criminal case is ongoing, city officials can’t directly comment.

Additionally, she said police officer personnel files are made confidential by the California Government Code Public Safety Officer’s Bill of Rights, and violating those rules could result in criminal or civil penalties for the city.

“On the surface, it appears easy to just explain, confirm or refute the allegations made to date,” she said in the statement. “Unfortunately, this is not the case, and in fact, responding to these allegations in detail will take time and doing so could prematurely and improperly have serious negative ramifications to current court proceedings and even result in a violation of state and federal laws.”

Lance’s case is being handled by the District Attorney’s Office in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, and Mannix said the Police Department is involved primarily as witnesses at this point.

