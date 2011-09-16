Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:59 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Encounter with a Bald Eagle at Santa Cruz Island

The birds, with their impressive size and unmistakable eyes, are a welcome sight

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | September 16, 2011 | 5:00 p.m.

While fishing boiler rocks last weekend along the north side of Frazer Point, on the west end of Santa Cruz Island, I saw a very large bird sitting on the rocky ledge of the point and watching us with the unmistakable eyes of a wild predator.

Sure, it may just have been resting and watching us out of curiosity, but you haven’t been looked at until you’ve been looked through-and-through by the eyes of a large predator. It creates one of those moments when you ponder your position in the food chain.

The passengers saw me looking up at the ledge and looked for themselves. One noted that the big bird had a tag on its wing. That made me believe it was a young bald eagle, possibly hatched and raised on the island on one of the specially created bald eagle nesting devices. Being young, its head was still brown. I was fairly confident, but needed to see more of the bird.

As if on queue, the big bird opened up its wings, leaned into the air and lifted itself seemingly effortlessly into flight. The impressive size of that bird confirmed its identity without a doubt. No other bird out there has the size and the awesome, majestic character of the bald eagle. It made a semi-circular flight nearly over us and then went winging toward Christys Ranch. The big bay out front probably offers plenty of opportunities for snatching a fish from the sea. I know it does for me!

It’s great having bald eagles back on the Channel Islands. The process was long and difficult. It began with planning and funding. Golden eagles, which had taken up residence and were hard on the population of island kit foxes, had to be captured and transported far enough eastward that they would not come back. Then bald eagles were reintroduced and special nesting towers erected.

The National Park Service worked hard on the project, with cooperation from The Nature Conservancy and the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. Good work, folks. We’re enjoying the results!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

