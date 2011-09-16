Carpinteria Volunteer Dorothy Kendall Receives President’s Call to Service Award
90-year-old resident is honored for her more than 20 years of volunteerism
By Frank Newton for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program | September 16, 2011 | 6:04 p.m.
Carpinteria resident Dorothy Kendall, 90, recently received a national award in honor of her more than 20 years of volunteer service for HELP of Carpinteria.
The President’s Call to Service Award issued by the White House was presented to Kendall at Tuesday’s volunteer recognition luncheon of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at the Padaro Beach Grill in Carpinteria.
Presenting the award were Judy Goodbody, director of HELP of Carpinteria, and Frank Newton, director of RSVP.
— Frank Newton represents the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
