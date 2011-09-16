Energy Expert Daniel Yergin to Present Free Talk at UCSB

The Pulitzer Prize winner will discuss the world's energy trends on Oct. 12 at Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Pulitzer Prize-winning energy expert Daniel Yergin in a free public lecture based on his influential new book, The Quest — Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Fukushima. Persian Gulf oil. Climate change. While energy concerns weave through the events that make the headlines daily — and keep us up at night — not everyone can make sense of their tangled threads.

But Yergin, one of the world’s most influential voices on global energy, clearly explains its powerful connections. In his engaging talk, Yergin will dynamically address the energy trends that will shape the world and drive us into the future.

Walter Isaacson, president of The Aspen Institute, said of Yergin’s new tome: “This is one book you must read to understand the future of our economy and our way of life.”

Yergin received a Pulitzer Prize for his previous book, The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money and Power.

Admission to the lecture is free. There will be a book signing immediately after the lecture. For more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.