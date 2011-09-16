Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:04 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: The Gourds, Lynn Miles to Team Up at the Lobero

The Sings Like Hell double bill will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 16, 2011 | 2:03 p.m.

Sings Like Hell will present a double bill of the Texas-based band The Gourds and Canadian singer-songwriter Lynn Miles at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

The Gourds, who formed in the music hotbed of Austin, Texas, in 1994 — a fusion of the groups the Picket Line Coyotes and the Grackles — have always prided themselves on their lack of sentimentality, never mind self-pity. Indeed, for a group often identified as “country” or “alternative country,” their repertory has been singularly lacking in crying-in-your-beer music and lost-woman laments.

Their sensibility and sound appear to hail more from Chicago than Cheyenne, and although they write the vast majority of their own songs, their biggest hit, so far, was their 1998 cover of Los Angeles rapper Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice.” That is to say they might look like Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, but they sound more like Siegel-Schwall.

Their 10th studio album, Old Mad Joy, was set to be released by Vanguard Records four days before this Lobero concert.

Except that she comes from above the 39th parallel, Miles seems to arise from a much more “country” background than the urban-raunchy Gourds. Even her hometown of Sweetsburg sounds like you’d find it just outside of Tulsa, rather than just outside of Montreal, where it actually is located.

And her voice is rather terrifyingly powerful and true, like a completely feminine version of Waylon Jennings, if you can imagine such a thing, or a white Odetta. Her songs, too, as the Quakers would say, speak to our condition.

Tickets to see The Gourds and Miles are $35 and are available through the Lobero box office. Click here or call 805.963.0761.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

