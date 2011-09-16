Goleta Rotary Evening Club Recognizes DP Interact’s Lauren Ferrell, Nanda Douglas

Rotary International District Governor Wade Normura of the Carpinteria Morning Rotary Club and Jay Wright, New Generations chair for the Goleta Rotary Evening Club presented a Certificate of Recognition to Dos Pueblos High School Rotary Interact President Lauren Ferrel and Treasurer Nanda Douglas on Tuesday night at the Elephant Bar Restaurant during their weekly dinner meeting.
For more information about how you or your student can become involved in Rotary International, contact club President Martin Seen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
The club will be off site Tuesday, Sept. 20 and back at the Elephant Bar at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Come and spend a evening of camaraderie, fellowship with dedicated men and woman who are work as volunteers to help make the community better.
— Lynn Cederquist is the publicity chairwoman for the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.