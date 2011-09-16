Jensen Audio Visual Helps UCSB College of Letters and Science Gear Up for Fall

In an age of lean budgetary times, an age when online purchasing trends are having an impact on local business, UCSB’s College of Letters and Science is making an effort to keep it local, said Chas Thompson, the instructional technology services manager for UCSB.

By the beginning of fall quarter, locally owned Jensen Audio Visual will have outfitted more than 25 of the college’s departmental classrooms with custom media carts.

It’s not just competitive pricing that has kept the department’s money local. It’s also Jensen’s customer service.

“After-market support is really important to us,” Thompson said. “If we have a problem, I can call (Jensen) at 8 a.m. and they’ll have somebody out here right away.”

He acknowledged the other businesses specializing in educational media carts (or lecterns). Although they do a fine job, he said, they have no presence in Santa Barbara. When a problem arises with in-class media, Thompson needs the problem solved quickly, and Jensen Audio Visual is there to get the job done.

“We chose Jensen because they are locally owned and operated, they work closely with us to give us what we need,” Thompson said, “and they are just nice people to work with.”

— Rebecca Carroll is the marketing and communications manager for Jensen Audio Visual.