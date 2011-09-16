Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:55 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

The Field of Champions Campaign to Celebrate Completion of Turf Field at San Marcos High

Ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday as the committee closes in on $1.1 million fundraising goal

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | September 16, 2011 | 8:02 p.m.

The Field of Champions, a nonprofit local group that set a $1 million goal to build a permanent turf field at San Marcos High School, will celebrate its completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

After acknowledgments to donors and the many members of the community who helped on the campaign, hundreds of athletes from all over the community will flood the new field at 6:30 p.m.

After nearly two years of fundraising, the campaign committee is just $40,000 short of its $1.1 million goal to install the new synthetic turf field at the 2,000-student high school at 4750 Hollister Ave. The 40-year-old general-purpose grass field was completed this summer; a new track circling the field was also added to the construction plans.

A recent $500,000 gift from the Warkentin family included $100,000 designated for improvements to the 9-year-old track and the addition of track-and-field competition space.

Local residents Mardi and John Warkentin contributed the largest gift to the campaign, and the stadium was renamed Warkentin Stadium in their honor.

The Warkentin family is well known in the Santa Barbara sports community. John Warkentin was a multisport high school star athlete in Fresno before focusing on the decathlon in college. He was one of the top decathletes in the world and the United States for more than a decade with national and world rankings from 1967 to 1979. Mardi Warkentin was the top high school women’s tennis player in the Fresno area during the 1960s.

They raised three children — Kara, Mark and Paul — all of whom attended San Marcos High School. The Warkentin kids were excellent athletes, close to the top in their respective sports in the history of the school. Mark represented the United States in the Beijing Olympics in the 10K Open Water swim race. After playing tennis at USC, daughter Kara played one season on the WTA (women’s professional tennis circuit) and served several years as the San Marcos girls’ tennis coach. Paul followed his sister and brother as Channel League champion in tennis singles and also attained top U.S. national rankings in tennis.

The fundraising partnership, The Field of Champions Campaign, was forged with the Santa Barbara Soccer Club, San Marcos and community members to achieve the common goal of enhancing the quality of the Sut Puailoa Field at San Marcos, used by more than 24,000 youth athletes, community groups, coaches, teachers, spectators and community members a year.

The new turf field eliminates down time because of muddy fields, lack of grass, dangerous holes and months of reseeding every year. In addition, the new field will provide operating cost savings, such as a significant reduction of labor costs, chemicals and fuel for mowing, seeding, fertilization, pesticides, irrigation, field preparation and striping. The environmentally friendly turf field filler material is made of recycled tires.

To contribute to The Field of Champions, call Scottee Reid at 805.679.7592. Click here to donate online, or mail donations to TFOC, P.O. Box 60208, Santa Barbara 93160. Donations can be earmarked for the turf field or to track improvements.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.

