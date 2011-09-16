Traffic to Be Detoured Monday at Anacapa Entrance to Parking Lot No. 7
Street to close for roof maintenance at the Central Library
By William Davis for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department | September 16, 2011 | 3:03 p.m.
The westbound portion of the Anacapa Street entry to Parking Lot No. 7 will be closed from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday.
Vehicle traffic will be detoured to the Figueroa Street entrance to Parking Lot No. 7.
Parking Lot No. 7 is located in the 1100 block of Anacapa Street, adjacent to the Central Library.
The street closure is necessary to accommodate ongoing roof maintenance work at the library and the Faulkner Gallery.
— William Davis is a project engineer for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.
